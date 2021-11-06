The world of unemployment is just beginning as the world deals with COVID-19 and how dark money is taking advantage of the everyday workers in the tough environments.
This type of thing does not happen without reason as all people need money in the United States, so its very clear that there is problem growing and showing as COVID-19 has cleaned our glasses to the way corporate companies take care of their employees. Companies are taking advantage of the people who need money by forcing them to work in the COVID-19 world with low pay and not caring about their safety.
Therefore, the Freedom to Vote Act is a needed act to help get the companies that do not care about their people out of the political world and to show which politicians are supporting their behavior. This act will help push a country where the citizen has a say for what needs to be done instead of the greedy companies.
Supporting the Freedom to Vote Act will help the country flourish to a point where it can become a true democracy for the people instead of the billionaires. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito should continue to push for this act to pass.
