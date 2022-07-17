Reports are surfacing about the thousands of government employees in all the alphabet soups like CIA, FBI, etc., plus other entities including White House staff and Secret Service members, who are among those asking for permission to skip the COVID shot due to their religious beliefs. I think this creates a further opportunity for Joe Biden’s family to make a buck with “pardons” for a select list of donors. If so, this cash won’t need to be shared with the drug companies, since there won’t be a vaccine shot, meaning 100% profit for the Bidens, minus the taxes paid, of course. It is also strange how many people have suddenly “got religion” since Mr. Biden arrived and conversely how many guns have been sold in that same time frame, you think?
