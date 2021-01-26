As the world turns absolutely crazy and morally decadent and leaves God out of everything, we cannot even get vaccines in the arms of our people! We do not know which bathroom to use, what gender our baby is or that we do not hold the unborn as a gift of God! We know Huntington has no problem getting and furnishing needles to our drug-infested community but cannot get the coronavirus vaccine in the arms of those who need it. We are absolutely gone! God is the answer. The answer is not politicians. A lot of them are depraved and on the wrong side of the Bible! Get the vaccines in the arms and God in the heart! Mark 11:22.
James Hunt
Chesapeake, Ohio