All students entering West Virginia schools require proof of immunization from diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and Hepatitis B. A given. I suffered the measles and the mumps as a child. Not fun. My father with a touch of polio in his youth. Smallpox today nearly eradicated. Many of the diseases are very contagious and can severely harm the family and friends and the community at large. A jab was and is the remedy. Now we even have shots to fight the common flu!
Today, we are faced with a new contagion: the COVID-19 virus and its variants, delta and omicron, presently. And as in the past, the way out is to get vaccinated and to follow common-sense measures, like wearing masks and keeping a distance in a public space. Not that hard, and it will save your life and those around you. It is not a government effort to control the minds of citizens, as some think; just a simple guideline to ensure safety for all. We cannot get rid of this pandemic without everyone on the same donkey/elephant/independent-pulled cart.
Already over 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, too many needlessly. A recent victim, Marcus Lamb, a noted TV Christian evangelist, an anti- vaxxer, died of COVID this past November. H. Scott Apley, a well-known GOP operative in Texas, also an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker, last August. This virus cares not a penny for its victims, old or young, regardless of political affiliation. Too many lives lost in their prime.
Do the right thing. Help yourself, your family, your friends and your neighborhood. Trust the science and follow the latest CDC protocols. Nothing to do with politics, everything to do with saving American lives.
Time for all of us to come together and rid ourselves of this viral menace. To quote Alexandre Dumas in “The Three Musketeers,” “all for one, and one for all.”
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Biden should follow Abbott’s lead for immigration policy
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has started construction of a wall on the Texas border that Biden stopped when he became president. This is identical to the wall that Trump had started. Gov. Abbott asked the Biden administration for permission to use the wall pieces ordered and paid for by Trump and stacked at the border. Biden refused and is instead suing the State of Texas for interfering with his immigration policy. Biden, with his open border policy, is violating Texas property and endangering its citizens.
Gov. Abbott has employed over 10,000 National Guard personnel to apprehend the illegals crossing into Texas. Instead of the Biden policy of catch and release, the Abbott policy is catch and jail. Abbott is sending the illegals to jail for trespassing and other crimes against Texas citizens.
In contrast, the news media recently reported that President Biden was having installed a $457,000 security fence around his beach home. While I think that the president and some other national officials need protection, it is their double standard that I find shameful. I guess Biden especially needs the wall around his beach home since he spends more time there than in his Washington, D.C., office.
Also, Mr. President, while you are behind your secure wall, give a little thought to the United States citizens that you left behind in Afghanistan. Also think about our young citizens dying in greater numbers from fentanyl than from COVID-19 due to your open border policy.
We need more people like Gov. Abbott who backs up his talk with action to protect our citizens.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio