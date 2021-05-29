When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, the then-president made it a political issue, from blaming the Chinese (hurting Asian-Americans) to doing little to mitigate its spread across the country (like requiring masks and social distancing). After over one year of huge human loss and illnesses, much preventable, and much inconvenience, the snapshot of the future looks hopeful. A return to some normalcy with people back to work, children returning to school, provided all get fully vaccinated.
Another big glitch. Again, a political hurdle built by the GOP, with many in the party in the Congress refusing to get their shots, a most negative message. One member, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, compared the mask mandate in the U.S. House of Representatives (where a third of the GOP members are not vaccinated) to the wearing of the yellow star (“Magen David”) in Nazi-occupied Europe! For one who lost family in the Holocaust, it was an outrageous statement. The face mask is meant to protect lives; the yellow star patch was meant to kill lives.
Forget the political rhetoric, and get vaccinated. We are a community, and one needs to think of one’s self, the family, friends and others around us. We can only thrive in a shared space. That space is our country.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington