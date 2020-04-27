I know that some people are misguided about national events, but I’d like to offer a suggestion.
After reading Diane Mufson’s column on April 16, I realized that she and others might be getting their information from sources that have slanted opinions.
If you log on to the web site whitehouse.gov then click on the three lines in the upper left, you will get the menu with the word “Live” at the bottom. Click on it and you will be able to watch the COVID-19 press conference streaming live every day. This is not edited or filtered. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly. By the line of questions from the reporters you will get to see who really wants more information and who just wants to ask hateful questions. It’s a real eye opener.
Al Danas
Huntington