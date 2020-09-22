Essential reporting in volatile times.

Ms. Mosher, professor, has created a PR nightmare for Marshall University. Her comments about how President Trump supporters should die during an online lecture and subsequent placement on administrative leave has been reported even across the pond. The UK Daily Mail has even reported it.

Is this the kind of culture MU wishes to demonstrate to the world? Just one more reason to ask for a change in leadership at Marshall for allowing this kind of conduct. This gives worldwide recognition to the lack of tolerance and radicalism that exist in Marshall’s professorship and the type of students it attracts. Jerome Gilbert should resign in embarrassment. This is the environment he has fostered and allowed.

Thomas L. Walker

Burlington, Ohio

