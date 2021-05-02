The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I was saddened by the headlines that Dr. Jerry Gilbert will be stepping down as president of Marshall University. I would like to say, “Thank you, Dr. Gilbert for your leadership”. Under your guidance, Marshall has made many advances in the sciences, research, medical, and academic studies. Not to mention the endeavors to make the campus and campus life a safer and more diverse place for all students.

You will be missed along with your wife as you often worshipped with us on Sunday. Your friendly and contagious smile was always something that we enjoyed every time we had the pleasure to be in your company. You are loved by our congregation.

Good luck and best wishes for what lies ahead for you and your family. Remember that you might not be a mountaineer by birth but your love of this state makes you an honorary West Virginian. God’s speed wherever life leads you.

Karen Lucas

Marshall alumna

Lavalette

