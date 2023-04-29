The Republican-controlled House of Representatives recently passed legislation barring transgender athletes whose biological sex at birth was male from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges. This legislation was needed for girls and women for fairness in sports. The bill keeps biological men from taking away the achievements of women who fought and trained to get where they are today.
The bill was approved by a 219-203 party-line vote. How could every Democratic Congressional leader refuse to vote for this bill? Surely, most of them have daughters and/or granddaughters. President Biden even said that he would veto the bill of it made it to his desk.
Back 50 years ago when the landmark legislation known as Title IX was passed to require schools and colleges to give equal funding to both men’s and women’s sports, the Democrats were wholeheartedly in favor; today they are willing to let transgender males destroy the past 50 years of women’s progress in sports.
We as a society should not discriminate against transgender persons. Neither should we accommodate their choices made for personal gain, and we should not promote their lifestyle choices as being normal. These choices are not normal. The Biden administration is now considering giving transgender people special immigration status when they illegally cross our southern border. These woke practices used in our society, including our military, are destroying the basic fabric of our society by destroying our family unit. Destroying religion and the family unit is the first step towards a dictatorial socialist country. Our citizens must get involved. Attend parent-teacher meetings, civic meetings and political meetings. Let your voice be heard. Support politicians who support family and Christian values.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.