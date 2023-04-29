The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives recently passed legislation barring transgender athletes whose biological sex at birth was male from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges. This legislation was needed for girls and women for fairness in sports. The bill keeps biological men from taking away the achievements of women who fought and trained to get where they are today.

The bill was approved by a 219-203 party-line vote. How could every Democratic Congressional leader refuse to vote for this bill? Surely, most of them have daughters and/or granddaughters. President Biden even said that he would veto the bill of it made it to his desk.

