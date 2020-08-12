The upcoming vote on the school bond is definitely poorly timed. This shows just how greedy and tone deaf the powers that be are.
I will be honest, I’ve always been against these levy and bond votes. It’s always amusing to hear how it will only be “a few pennies.” I dare say look at your recent property tax bills we just received. Pennies? Not hardly.
This bond is said to replace the 2006 money grab that will end next year. Great! Do not give the citizens a break; hit ’em again before we have a one-day gap in the fleecing.
Finally, we have teachers who don’t want to teach because of COVID. Parents don’t want to send kids to school because of COVID. Can’t we take a break from robbing the taxpayer because of COVID?
I can’t help but notice the extremely odd voting day. Clearly the fix is in. It just doesn’t seem right to this taxpayer that with all the uncertainty and job loss of this pandemic that the school board is looking out for us. I say they are taking advantage of us.
James Randolph
Barboursville
It’s Trump vs.
anti-Americans
I love free speech. It makes it easier to recognize someone’s character without wasting much time. The first pandemic in decades resulted in thousands of worldwide deaths, severe financial problems that sidelined America’s best economy and employment stats in the country’s history, plus the Trump administration’s success in bringing corporations and jobs back to our shores, only to have them slowed down by coronavirus.
So far the Trump plate is pretty full, but no, liberal cities controlled by inept lunatic Democrats have let domestic “terrorists” assume the title of protesters and pillage their communities at will, all for political purposes.
Here’s the news flash: Liberals no longer belong to the Democratic Party. Your new party will go down in history as the Anti-Trump, Anti-American, Karl Marx Socialist Society of America, whose political ambition is simply to bash any and all conservative behavior by using contrarian tactics as their fundamental political formula, all in concert with the majority of news outlets.
Be careful what you wish for.
Carlton Toler
Huntington