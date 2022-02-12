For a democracy to exist there must be two viable political parties. On Jan. 6, 2021, some of the Republican Party went rogue in attempting to overthrow our democracy and install the yoke of an autocratic government upon our nation. For the first time in our history a peaceful transfer of power was thwarted, masterminded by Donald Trump and those Republicans who conspired with him. The Republican Party will forever be synonymous with attempting this insurrection for as long as the sun shall shine. Just as Benedict Arnold was a traitor, so be it for those participating in overthrowing our democracy.
To those Republicans who took the sacred oath to defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, were those just mere words? Those brave boys who waded ashore at Omaha Beach or trod the rice paddies of Vietnam or any veteran taking that same oath or left their body parts in some far off land, were these just mere words for them? No. They believed in America and her values, her freedoms, her liberties and the Constitution and to preserve and sacrifice for the next generation to enjoy.
President Lincoln said, “History is not history unless it is the truth.” The truth is on Jan. 6, 2021, there was an attempted coup on our democratic republic instigated by the Republican Party that will grace our history books for infinity.
