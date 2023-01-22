How far has our country fallen? The new 118th U.S. House of Representatives is now under control of the GOP with Kevin McCarthy as speaker after 15 rounds of voting with a slim majority, caving in to the “crazies” in his party. They include a pedophile (Gaetz), one who hid sexual assaults under his watch (Jordan), a conspiracy advocate and anti-Semite (Greene), an inveterate liar (Santos), and in total, 154 members who denied the veracity of our last presidential election. Now, some on committees. McCarthy’s deal with the devil, a Pyrrhic victory. There remains a bunch of GOP representatives with principles and good intentions.
The former president, Donald Trump, poisoned the political and national discourse, dividing our nation and allowing the “crazies” to gain acceptance. A recent tragic example is the incident where Solomon Pena in New Mexico, the GOP candidate for state office, and his gang shot into the homes of Democratic Party officials claiming his “election was stolen.” Being a simpleton, I thought that a president’s job is to unite the nation in war and peace.
Not the country we knew, and certainly not the values of the majority of Americans. Differences, of course, are part of our governance, but also civility and reasonable and intelligent debate among our leaders. Their decisions impact us. “Warfare” in Congress helps no one.
We claim to be a beacon of “democracy.” Right now, we are the laughing stock of a democratic government, here and abroad. Democracies across the world are looking at us with their magnifying glasses, blinking their eyes, some with dismay, others with disgust.
From a fall, we can get up, bandage our wounds, more the wiser, and return to our democratic experiment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.