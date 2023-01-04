The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

George Santos was elected to the U..S House of Representative fro the 3rd Congressional District of New York, including parts of Queens and Long Island, in the last mid-term elections, beating Robert Zimmerman of the Democratic Party by about 10% of the vote.

We now know that the Santos resume was a complete fabrication, including the claim that his grandparents were Holocaust refugees. That is particularly offensive for many of us with relatives who were victims of the genocide. In actual fact, Santos is a deadbeat with a history of fraud from Brazil to Queens.

