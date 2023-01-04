George Santos was elected to the U..S House of Representative fro the 3rd Congressional District of New York, including parts of Queens and Long Island, in the last mid-term elections, beating Robert Zimmerman of the Democratic Party by about 10% of the vote.
We now know that the Santos resume was a complete fabrication, including the claim that his grandparents were Holocaust refugees. That is particularly offensive for many of us with relatives who were victims of the genocide. In actual fact, Santos is a deadbeat with a history of fraud from Brazil to Queens.
Come the 2023 U.S. House of Representatives with a slim GOP majority, we will have Santos and, more troubling, traitors to our nation, those who broke their oath to uphold and defend our Constitution, refusing to certify our 2020 presidential election, colluding to undermine our electoral process, and even worse, participating in the insurrection at the Capitol. Did I mention, also, a number of misogynists, racists, xenophobes, anti-Semites, Islamophobes, homophobes, science deniers, anti-vaxxers — a longer list. Not a reflection of the majority of Americans today. Forget any agenda to address the problems of our nation and move the country forward.
In the next two years, GOP congressmen/women will govern, many with integrity and the principles of the old GOP, fiscally conservative and socially responsible. Their voices may be drowned out within their own party. Perhaps not for a long while but enough time to cause real damage to our country and to the rest of world. Keep your seatbelts fastened, and your seats in an upright position.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.