It appears that elected Republican elected officials including our own state officials tried to overturn the presidential election by claiming fraud even when judges and election officials across the country have found no evidence.

The GOP is threatening to roll back steps that have made it easier to vote and that have resulted in a record turnout.

If this is the future agenda of the GOP to suppress voter rights and cry fraud when their candidate loses an election, then my wife and I will use our votes to keep Republicans out of office.

Bill Starkey

Milton

