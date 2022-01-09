Jan. 6 was is the first anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob trying to prevent the joint houses of Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes, presided by the vice president. Five dead and many injured. Usually a mundane procedure. Last year, it was a crude attempt to undermine our democratic system, overturn an election, instigated and promoted by the former president. A first in our American history.
Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the anniversary with fiery speeches in Statuary Hall, defending our democracy and its foundation, the right to vote. Only one GOP member of Congress was present, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyoming) accompanied by her father, the former vice president Dick Cheney. No other Republican Party member was present, all those who cowered under desks or helped barricade the doors to the chamber or fled into tunnels below the Capitol during the siege. A bunch of hypocrites.
The Republican Party, with very few exceptions, has reneged on its own principles of defending our American values, instead descending to a bunch of toadies to a former president for their own personal gains. Today it is a party whose platform is based on lies, rigged elections for example, and attempting at the state level to deny citizens their access to the ballot box. Also a party of negativity without any constructive agenda to move our country forwards. Not the GOP of the past.
I expected the full congressional delegation in our national Statuary Hall to remember the day that our democracy was in peril. After all, they were sworn under oath to defend our constitution and republic against foreign and domestic threats. Last year, as now, the real threat lies in our own backyards, from private individuals and groups to self-serving politicians.
