On March 24, the U.S. House of Representatives passed HR 5, the so-called “Parents Bill of Rights Act,” with a very slim majority. Part of the legislation allows parents to ban books from school classrooms and libraries. And it constricts teachers from teaching reality. Basically, it is an attempt to federalize what already exists in some GOP-run states. Books mentioned in the debate, biographies of Rosa Parks and Harvey Milk; even George Orwell’s “1984” prohibited! Why not ban the Bible, full of salacious material? All this from a party that champions individual freedoms deciding about who can use a toilet to what a student cannot read or be taught in school. Welcome to a totalitarian state!

Perhaps the GOP-run US House should focus more on educational matters that are of real concern: gun violence, food programs, and teacher pay and retention.

