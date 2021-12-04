On Nov. 17 the U.S. House of Representatives voted to censure one of their own, Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) for posting an animated clip showing him assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and physically attacking the president. A rare move by the lower chamber. The motion passed but with only two GOP representatives voting in the affirmative. There are 213 Republican Party representatives in the 117th Congress.
What has happened to the Republican Party ? A political party known for its fiscal restraint, defending state rights, and socially conservative. Also a movement which respected the law, the rights of citizens, and democratic principles, with civility. All down the tubes once Donald Trump assumed the presidency. Today they are hostage to a delusional maniac.
An example: The recently passed infrastructure law, the largest (over $1 trillion) in a generation. Those GOP congresswomen and men who voted for it are being vilified, even threatened, by their own party members, a law which benefits the whole nation. Why ? Because their former boss was unable to pass such a law (a major promise on his campaign) and wanted to deny President Biden a victory.
It all comes down to power, power at any cost. Forget any constructive agenda to move our country forward; safer to hang on to the coattails of a would-be dictator, appealing to the basest instincts of some of our population. Based on the rhetoric of Trump’s most ardent supporters, like the traitor Michael Flynn recently, the appeal is often directed toward White evangelical Christians, less than 25 % of the U.S. population. Not all of them sympathetic.
The GOP has to attract a wider and more diverse audience if they want their power back, and they need a plan for the future. And, to trash Trump.
