The secret alliance between social media and the top intelligence agencies of our national government conspired to influence and change the course of our national presidential election. This is dangerous to our country and threatens our democracy.
Executives of Twitter secretly manipulated what could be shown on the social media platform. They were short-circuiting, banning and underplaying conservative views.
Just weeks before a presidential election, the upper leadership of Twitter stopped a story that, if reported honestly, had the power to change the election outcome. Later polls showed that had the voters known about the facts regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop, Joe Biden would have lost the presidential election. These Twitter conspirators suspended the Twitter account of the New York Post after the Post reported on emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Twitter also stopped all links to the Post’s articles from Twitter sources. Twitter also suspended the account of Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump (who had 88 million followers). When the NY Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story, other major media outlets and liberal cable outlets quickly carried a rebuttal claiming that over 50 past members of various intelligence agencies, including the FBI, had collectively issued a statement that the NY Post story had all the makings of a Russian disinformation campaign. The outlets gave this story their full coverage.
Biden’s laptop scandal told, and verified, that foreign governments were enriching Biden’s son, Hunter, backed by the influence of, and possibly with the knowledge of, President Biden. This was ignored, or disputed, by columnists and television hosts and pushed out of the news cycle within days of the presidential election. The Twitter plotters were meeting weekly in secret with Biden’s campaign leaders and the highest level of intelligence authorities to ban news that was harmful to Biden and the Democratic Party.
The new Republican majority in the House of Representatives must investigate the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, uncovering the criminal evidence in full view of the American people, forcing the Justice Department to prosecute those who have violated our laws for financial or political gain.
