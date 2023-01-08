The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The secret alliance between social media and the top intelligence agencies of our national government conspired to influence and change the course of our national presidential election. This is dangerous to our country and threatens our democracy.

Executives of Twitter secretly manipulated what could be shown on the social media platform. They were short-circuiting, banning and underplaying conservative views.

