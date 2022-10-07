Around Sept. 20, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida made a claim that the American Revolution was the first time people began to question slavery. Complete bolderdash. Nearly half of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 in Philadelphia were slave owners! Denmark and Norway outlawed slavery in 1803, France in 1848, the USA in 1865 (and only after a bloody civil war). By the way, Haiti, the result of a slave rebellion, gained its independence in 1804, 61 years before the Emancipation Proclamation.
1865 was not the end of discrimination in our country, as most of us know, and it is still very much alive. Just ask the Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanics, women and gays, and the many others still targeted. To deny it is to deny history and the present. Gov. DeSantis and his followers want to whitewash (excuse the pun) our nation’s past and rewrite our history. No country is without blemish. To know the good and the ugly, and perhaps to learn, makes us better teachers for the guardians of our future, our children. Knowledge is power and empowers.
Related, banning “controversial” books in schools to restrict knowledge across the country. I suggest starting with the Judeo-Christian Bible. Lots of nasty stories about dysfunctional families, adultery, incest, murder, genocide and other troubling matters. Still a great “Book,” sacred to many of us, reflecting our complexity as human beings. Lessons to be learned.
Gov. DeSantis and other GOP politicians are in good company. Pope Paul IV (Index Librorum Prohibitorum), the Puritans, and other narrow-minded and ignorant folk. Their mistake was and is to take us, the people, for simpletons. We read, and today we vote.
