A lot of people do not like Trump and the GOP, but it would be foolish and self-destructive to vote against him because they are the best hope we have for America. It would be like cutting off our nose because we do not like bad odors. The GOP would bless America because they support Israel. Genesis 12:3, “I will bless those that bless thee and curse those that curse thee.”
They would stop the agenda of those who would like to erase our Christian heritage and have America forget God. Psalm 9:1, “The wicked shall be turned into hell and all the nations that forget God.”
Everyone likes to have a safe place to live, and even before the riots broke out all records show less crime and murder in cities with GOP leaders because they are not soft on crime. Everyone likes to send their children to good schools, and the GOP supports school choice.
We still have some enemies like Iran who would like to destroy us, and the GOP is our best defense because they want America to trust in God and have a strong military. Proverbs 21:31, “Safety is of the Lord.”
Stan Severson
Summerville, S.C.