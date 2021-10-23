In response to a letter about Republican values changing:
We are not interfering in the personal lives of citizens (abortion). We are trying to stop murder, which is morally wrong. Use contraception.
The right to vote is for the citizens of our country and as such it is not expecting too much to ask for proper ID. You need ID to buy alcohol, go to a doctor, get a job, etc. Legal citizens should already have an ID, and it should be expected to identify yourself to make your legal vote.
Don’t blame the GOP for reckless spending when President Biden has done nothing but spend our tax dollars at such a rate we will never be out of debt.
Trump was a true patriot for American citizens. If people want to be a citizen because they love our country, they should be willing to follow the procedure to become American citizens.
Many Americans do not want illegal aliens possibly carrying COVID crossing our border by the thousands expecting to receive rights and benefits of legal American citizens. If taxes must be raised, then spend the money on Americans. If people want to be citizens then do the legal process.
People who hate Americans and just want our liberties and rights do not deserve my hard-earned tax dollars. Don’t try to force Americans to get vaccinated while allowing illegal aliens to bring disease into our country.
Finally, it is the liberal college educators who are trying to re-write history, which is asinine, as it is to assume that because I am white and Protestant that I am from the country and uneducated. I have a master’s degree, two professional licenses, and national certification.
