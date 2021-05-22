I am not a member of the Republican Party. However, I support the two-party system, however imperfect, with both parties offering different perspectives, reasoned debates in our U.S. Congress, and compromises the norm. At least until 45th president of the United States. The GOP, once a party which represented fiscal restraint, more power to the states, maintaining social justice, is no longer. Today, it has become a cult pandering to a former president, delusional and ugly, supporting his lies about some “corrupt” election. Anything to get out the vote; a party over national interest.
On May 12, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was ousted from her leadership position in in the GOP for speaking the truth about the former president and concerned about the future of her party, to be replaced by a neophyte, a chameleon from New York. I certainly do not agree with most of U.S. Rep. Cheney’s policies but I admire her for her frankness and courage.
For those readers, members and supporters of the GOP, you need to decide for yourselves. A party that has supported our democratic institutions and principles in the past, or a party which hangs on to a corrupt, egotistical, yet charismatic, mountebank ? Your choice.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington