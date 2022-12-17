The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On the evening of Nov. 22, on a patio of his residence and club, Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump had a dinner with invited guests. Perhaps a few cocktails, appetizers, the main meal, a desert and a coffee, even a pousse-cafe? A pleasurable time, full of chitchat among friends. The problem, Trump’s guests, Kanye West (now Ye) and Nick Fuentes. The first is a well-known artist, the second a young rabble-rouser, both with a history of racist and anti-Semitic views. Fuentes, especially, an active advocate of white supremacy and a Holocaust denier. Scum in my dictionary. However, at the dinner, they extolled Trump, feeding his narcissistic personality.

Where are the GOP leaders to condemn strongly this meeting? Some have mildly rebuked the former president; most have remained silent. Is now the Republican Party to be associated with hate based on skin color and religion, and of anyone who is not a white Christian (today a minority in our great diverse nation)?

