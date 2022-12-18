The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Democrats, with little positive to run on this past November, rallied their base to vote in order to “save the democracy.” At the time I thought this to be a weak platform, a mere platitude. There was nothing to support it other than the “existential” threat of conservatives, Republicans and the like.

The GOP gained a narrow majority in the House. The Senate remained nearly the same assuming senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema retain their sanity. It turns out this less-than-red wave outcome may have saved the democracy after all. The House committees will now inevitably ask the tough questions. There will be public hearings that should serve to peel back the layers of the onion of a partisan and complicit FBI, the Democratic National Committee, the Biden election campaign and now the Biden administration. And, lest we forget, asking questions regarding the COVID public policy fiasco.

