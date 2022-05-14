The Grand Old Party has decided that it wants to roll back time to the “good old days.” Ah, the good old days; I remember them well. The good old days, when “boys will be boys” and young men were expected to “sow their wild oats” but girls who accidentally became impregnated by these selfsame boys were labeled “bad girls” and forever doomed to live in shame.
No one would marry this “bad girl.” After all, who wants another’s guys leftovers? Often her family shunned her and her misbegotten offspring. No one wants to admit being related to a “bad girl,” after all.
No one wanted to hire her. Who would want to work with a “bad girl”? The only employment options open to her were in bars or on street corners. Once she was deemed bad, her life choices at age 15, 16, or 17 were made. Her community saw to that. Her opportunities were forever limited because she was “bad.”
Her child would be labeled and called names at school; playmates would be few. No one would want to associate with the son or daughter of a bad girl. Besides, he or she would grow up in poverty and the opportunities to participate in normal activities like sports or scouting were limited.
As for the boy, his life went on as normal. After all, it wasn’t his fault that she was a bad girl and tempted him to do bad things. Same with the older man who raped and impregnated a 10-year-old. It was all her fault. She lured him with her childish beauty. She was a little seductress. After all, men were men and boys were boys. And girls who got pregnant by accident or choice or rape, didn’t matter how: those girls were bad.
