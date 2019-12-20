I was filled with sadness and continued admiration when I learned of Dr. Alan Gould’s recent passing.
Alan held many positions at Marshall University over the decades, including several key positions during the years I served as president of John Marshall’s University. Dr. Gould was a student, faculty member, department head, dean, and vice president, and he led the university to several academic endeavors as director of the John Drinko Academy. John Drinko, also a “Son of John Marshall University,” made major contributions to the advancement of the university over several decades, and Dr. Gould was key in many of those endeavors.
One endeavor in which Alan played a key role was the expansion of the new football stadium with more than 30,000 seats to qualify the university for NCAA Division I football. In the late 1980s , Gov. Arch More and others secured the money to build the new stadium. However, the university encountered a major problem when the stadium was finished and contained less than 30,000 regular seats due to a miscalculation. Dr. Alan Gould was essential in helping Mr. Drinko find a pathway to expand the number of seats with private funds exceeding one million dollars.
Dr. Alan Gould was totally committed to his alma mater and continually contributed to the growth and development of West Virginia’s second doctoral university over the decades. Thus, when I say Dr. Gould is a “Son of John Marshall University,” it reflects his commitment and success in assisting the advancement of Marshall University. As a “Son of John Marshall University,” Dr. Alan Gould joins the likes of people like John Drinko, Mike Perry, Bob Pruett, Marshall Reynolds, Buck Harless, Joan Edwards, C. T. Mitchell, Bob Hayes, and many others.
Dr. Alan Gould made significant contributions to John Marshall University, and he will be missed as a friend, colleague, and leader in the community.
Wade Gilley
Reston, Va.