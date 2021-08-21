As Joe Biden’s plan to “get the guns off the streets” begins its first step, it likely will copy the same program that was used in Australia. Buy back the guns owned by its citizens first, (with their own tax money), then threaten those who did not turn in their guns with imprisonment. So what, if crime soared overnight, which it did, and it will definitely do the same here?
Your local police will try to protect you from criminals, but they simply can’t protect you from the gigantic government that wants your guns. In order to have total control over the population, it must be “armed against the unarmed.” That is no simple contest. If you don’t see that happening in the very near future, you aren’t paying attention.
Why are Americans buying guns at one of the fastest rates in history? Would it be that they know Joe Biden’s heavily armed, let’s call it, the “American National Police,” are coming to an area near you and very soon? Am I crying “wolf,” or am I among the thousands who are sounding the alarm? Time will tell, of which we have little left for decision making.
