Thanksgiving offers time for reflection. Chaos of impeachment, COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn, social inequalities, and election woes overwhelm us. Thomas Paine’s emotions from 1776 emerge in response, “These are times that try men’s souls.” Our nation grows weary of constant turmoil. Fortunately, Saint Augustine’s counsel “Patience is the companion of wisdom” calms our spirits.
Wisdom urges critical thinking, tossing misinformation, and ignoring the siren call of conspiracy theories. Patience embraces the path of gratitude. Cicero recognizes gratitude’s role in our lives when saying, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.“ John F. Kennedy called for action by proclaiming, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."
Preserve and protect the good earth. Treasure family and friends even when apart. Appreciate Julie Gold’s evocative song lyric, “God is watching us from a distance.”
Roger Combs
Ona