Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Thanksgiving offers time for reflection. Chaos of impeachment, COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn, social inequalities, and election woes overwhelm us. Thomas Paine’s emotions from 1776 emerge in response, “These are times that try men’s souls.” Our nation grows weary of constant turmoil. Fortunately, Saint Augustine’s counsel “Patience is the companion of wisdom” calms our spirits.

Wisdom urges critical thinking, tossing misinformation, and ignoring the siren call of conspiracy theories. Patience embraces the path of gratitude. Cicero recognizes gratitude’s role in our lives when saying, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.“ John F. Kennedy called for action by proclaiming, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."

Preserve and protect the good earth. Treasure family and friends even when apart. Appreciate Julie Gold’s evocative song lyric, “God is watching us from a distance.”

Roger Combs

Ona

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.