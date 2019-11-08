A great hero died recently: Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe. He led the battle against white apartheid rule in his country and won. He became president of Zimbabwe in 1980. In 2000, he took the land that was stolen from the indigenous population by white colonialists in the 19th century and returned it to its rightful owners.
The U.S. has since imposed economic sanctions, and its corporate interests are on the side of the colonialists. It should be noted that Zimbabwe belongs to the Zimbabwean people, not the big corporations.
Mugabe was 95. He will be missed.
Charles Britz
Huntington
Vote for leaders who fear God
We will soon have an election, and the voters can have the kind of government they want. Everyone would like to see a good economy, but there are other important issues. A strong defense is important because we have enemies like Iran who would like to destroy us.
Support for Israel is important to bless America. Genesis 12:3 — “I will bless them that bless thee and curse him that curseth thee.”
Support for religious freedom is important because there are groups like Freedom From Religion that would like America to deny and forget God and our Christian heritage. Psalm 9:17 — “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.”
Even President Obama said that America is not a Christian nation, but John Jay, who was the first chief justice of the Supreme Court, said it is in the best interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christian leaders.
It is easy to see that even atheists are much better off in a society that honors and upholds the Ten Commandments, and after the Columbine school shooting almost all the GOP members in Congress voted to post them in schools.
Psalm 19:11 — “In keeping of them there is great reward.”
Stanley Severson
Summerville, S.C.