I’ve just discovered that the Great Race has been postponed for 2020 until August 22. That’s when the 150 racers will leave the front of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, on their way to Greenville, S.C., on August 30.
The route will travel through Kentucky once again but will not have an overnight stop in Ashland as it did in 1995 and 2005. There is a mural about this event on the side of the electric company building in the 1800 block of Winchester Ave. That mural depicts a 1935 Lincoln rumble seat roadster with a V-12 engine. I was the navigator in that car. In 2005 I was the navigator in a 1953 Chevrolet.
This year’s race will have an overnight in Lexington then travel eastbound for a lunch stop at 11:40 in Huntington at the visitors center on 11th Street. Cars will be arriving until 2 p.m. as the first arrivals will leave around 1 p.m. and the last cars at 3 p.m. From Huntington the cars will travel to Beckley for an overnight stop there.
This year there are 150 racers — twice the number that came through Ashland both times. In the 1995 event it was titled the “Great North American Race” as it left Ottawa, Ontario, Canada for Mexico City. Ashland was voted the best host city by the participants, but politics gave that award to another city.
This event is not a “race,” so to speak, but a race against time. Participants have to follow the route instructions at the designated speeds, trying to always be on time prior to unknown location checkpoints which record their arrival time. This time is compared to the perfect time and the error is like golf; low score wins.
If you’re an old car enthusiast and want to see cars from the year 1908 onward to 1973, come see this lunch stop. Here’s a few others: 1916 Hudson Hill Climber (last year’s winner), 1917 Peerless Green Dragon (I navigated this car one year), 1918 American La France Speedster, lots of Model A Fords and Mustangs, and all the years and makes up to 1973.
William B Secrest
South Shore, Ky.