Pennsylvania Dutch from Germanic-speaking European areas observed Badger Day. If the badger emerged with shadow on a sunny day, then it foreboded six more weeks of winter. The earliest record of Groundhog Day was recorded as an entry of James L. Morris’ journal in 1840. The 1886 edition of Punxsutawney Spirit first reported it. The next year, it was commemorated with a trip to Gobbler’s Knob for consultation with the groundhog.
In 1993, the fantasy comedy “Groundhog Day” directed by Harold Ramis debuts. Bill Murray plays the cynical Pittsburgh weatherman Phil Conners attending the annual event in Punxsutawney. Trapped in a time loop, he relives the same day until he eventually finds redemption by developing empathy for others. Ramis and Murray clash over the film’s tone. Murray wants major focus on philosophical elements. Ramis counters with the need to be a comedy, which supports the studio’s position. The collaborative duo split after filming and don’t speak again until shortly before Ramis’ death in 2014. This film becomes part of our culture with “Groundhog Day” meaning “monotonous.” Buddhists, Christians and Jews over the years analyze the film as a religious allegory. In 2006, the Library of Congress selects it for preservation in the National Film Registry.
The ability to laugh and meditate mustn’t be mutually exclusive. In anticipation of retirement, I tell a coworker that each day will be like Saturday. After retirement, I comment to my previous coworker that life morphs into Groundhog Day. Each day seems repetitious yet somehow unique and promising. It reminds me of Gilbert Fowler White’s quote, “There are only two ways to live life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” So, celebrate life’s miracles. Make a joke even at your own expense. Never underestimate the power of laughter to lighten our days.
