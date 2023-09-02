At beginning of the industrial age, Benjamin Franklin charts Gulf Stream currents in Atlantic Ocean, which average 4 mph. In 1768, he becomes aware of the Gulf Stream and next year maps it. By 1786, he publishes final chart in Philadelphia.
Gulf Stream, part of Atlantic Ocean current “conveyor belt” (aka Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, AMOC), regulates sea level rise rate of U.S. East Coast and European average temperatures. AMOC pumps 25% of global atmosphere and ocean heat into Northern Hemisphere. It sequesters 0.7 gigatons of carbon per year.
Continuous monitoring of AMOC starts in 2004. Investigators peer further back in time by using sea surface temperatures and other proxy measurements. In 2018, employing sediment core samples off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, David Thornalley discovers AMOC at its weakest point in 1,600 years. He says, “These signs of decreasing stability are concerning. But we still don’t know if a collapse will occur, or how close we might be to it.”
In 2021, Niklas Boers measures ice cores and other data from past 100,000 years. Findings indicate that AMOC has two states: fast strong ocean current of recent millennia and slow weak one before. It shows rising temperatures may abruptly switch AMOC state in one to five decades. In 2023, Peter and Susanne Ditlevsen proclaim Gulf Stream shutdown likely as early as 2025. These newer results are at odds with 2019 IPCC report stating AMOC collapse before 2100 unlikely. Michael Mann assesses results saying, “I think the authors in this case are on to something real. We could be talking decades rather than a century.”
AMOC collapse portends lowering average European temperatures by 6 degrees Fahrenheit and rising sea levels. Stoppage will preclude rain for agriculture upon which billions rely in India, South America and west Africa. Consequences will further impact Amazon rainforest and Antarctic ice sheets. It’s not if but when the global climate shifts.
