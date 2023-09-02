The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

At beginning of the industrial age, Benjamin Franklin charts Gulf Stream currents in Atlantic Ocean, which average 4 mph. In 1768, he becomes aware of the Gulf Stream and next year maps it. By 1786, he publishes final chart in Philadelphia.

Gulf Stream, part of Atlantic Ocean current “conveyor belt” (aka Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, AMOC), regulates sea level rise rate of U.S. East Coast and European average temperatures. AMOC pumps 25% of global atmosphere and ocean heat into Northern Hemisphere. It sequesters 0.7 gigatons of carbon per year.

