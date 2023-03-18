As one who as a young man worked as a deputy coroner in the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania’s, coroner’s office as a clerk and ambulance attendant, I am disturbed by reading in The Herald-Dispatch that the West Virginia Legislature approved a bill allowing concealed weapons on college and university campuses.
With rifle and pistol ranges and hunting preserves avialable to all duly registered gun enthusiasts, why is the Campus Self Defense Act necessary or desireable?
No doubt many West Virginia gun enthusiasts rise up and applaud. While they raise a blue flag, the rest of the population should raise a red flag. Guns are appropriate in the hands of cautious and knowledgeable hunters, rifle and pistol enthusiasts, and competent, well-trained law enforcement officers. To allow students and others to carry weapons on college and university campuses is a public step in the wrong direction.
My guess is the overwhelming majority of supporters of the bill never picked up bodies of individuals who were accidentally shot or purposely murdered. College and university campuses, along with public and private schools and public places such as parks are not proper environments for the public carrying firearms.
