As one who as a young man worked as a deputy coroner in the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania’s, coroner’s office as a clerk and ambulance attendant, I am disturbed by reading in The Herald-Dispatch that the West Virginia Legislature approved a bill allowing concealed weapons on college and university campuses.

With rifle and pistol ranges and hunting preserves avialable to all duly registered gun enthusiasts, why is the Campus Self Defense Act necessary or desireable?

