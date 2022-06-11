I support the Second Amendment, but guns should be regulated or restricted.
People should receive proper training and obtain a license like they do for driving. Automobiles are very dangerous and cause many deaths each year. Therefore, they are heavily regulated with safety standards, speed limits, insurance requirements, inspections, training, and driver’s licenses.
Guns are just as deadly and have fewer regulations. In fact, guns now kill more children each year than cars. If guns made us safer, we would be the safest nation. There are over 400 million firearms in the general population, including 20 million AR-15s, and they are killing us.
Some will argue that “Guns don’t kill people, people do.” Guns are tools that people use to make killing more efficient. The fact that guns require some form of human action to function isn’t an argument against restrictions on their use. Guns are killing devices.
Some will also argue gun ownership is a constitutionally protected right, but does “Militia” as stated in the Second Amendment refer to the U.S. Armed Forces or the general population? “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” If, by Militia, the Founding Fathers meant the U.S. Armed Forces, then the general population have no right to keep and bear arms at all. If, however, the Fathers meant the general public, then the people currently keeping and bearing arms have not been well-regulated. Guns are not difficult to obtain, and do we really think the Fathers wanted the general public to have military-grade weapons and ammunition?
I support the Second Amendment and sensible gun control. Just because I want some weapons and ammunition banned doesn’t mean I want everything banned. It has worked in other nations, and it can work in America.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.