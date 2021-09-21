Larry Elder, a Black Republican running for governor of California, at a recent outdoor event had eggs thrown at him by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask. This woman also struck in the face a member of Elder’s party. That is a hate crime, but I haven’t heard of the woman being arrested and charged. Although if she had been charged, Vice President Kamala Harris’ bond fund would have had her back on the street. This is a further reflection of what happened last summer when anarchists rioted and looted major cities with no accountability. In fact, the radicals, including leading Democrats, said, “Defund the police.”
The gubernatorial recall election of California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom was predicated by Newsom’s belligerent disregard of the wishes of the citizens. Elder was promising to address problems such as homelessness and the failing educational system. He pledged to reverse the Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates.
This woman throwing eggs and using her fists on a person with different views should realize that those eggs and her fists have no message other than hate, intolerance and possibly ignorance. So put your message on a placard and peaceably protest. Perhaps your message will resonate with others and win them over to your beliefs. At least it might be the beginning of a more tolerant society.
