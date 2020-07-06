I recently drove behind a car with the bumper sticker that read “Make America Kind Again.” I instantly perked up when I saw it. Thankfully, many others feel this way.
What has happened to our society? If it could be summed up in one word, specifically one four lettered word, it would be hate. Keep in mind, I despise the word. It’s one that I skirt around using in a sentence. It’s a strong word. My kids have been raised to not use it, and my students are often reminded that it’s not a good word to use.
The dictionary definition of hate is “intense or passionate dislike.” To me, it goes along with the word “ignorant.” One description of ignorant is uneducated about something, uninformed about a particular subject. It is followed with this strong sentence, “An ignorant person can be dangerous.” How many of us could disagree with that based on what is happening in our country right now?
Hate is learned. Parents pass it on to children; some influential people share their hateful views and pass it on to their peers and those who look up to them; it’s not difficult to miss. Hate is present in so many places with so many people every day.
Those of us who have been taught to be accepting of all people, we are the ones who have to be part of the change we want to see. If you are a parent, make sure that you pass on acceptance to your children. If you are a leader of any sort, you are in a role to be part of this change. We must strive for kindness and acceptance to turn things around.
If you weren’t taught to be the most accepting person, put yourself in the shoes of the families of Ahmaud Arbery or George Floyd (and there are many others). Can you imagine that your loved one goes out for a jog and ends up being shot by two racist men? How about making a mistake and knowing that mistake cost you your life when law enforcement intervened?
Just by being white, we have no idea how much safer our lives are just because of our skin color. That is mind boggling when you really think about it. A mere color can change so many things. It really doesn’t make a bit of sense and boils down to ignorance.
I hope it opens your eyes to the fact that color doesn’t matter. We are all human and function the same way. Life would be boring if we were all alike. Diversity is a wonderful thing.
Lori Bowen
Huntington