Nothing astonishes men so much as common sense and plain dealing. Hate what’s evil. Love what is good, loving one another with charity of brotherhood. Rejoice in hope being of one mind, one toward another not minding high things but consenting to be humble.
No man shall render evil for evil. If it’s possible as much as on you have peace with all. Render all men their dues, for respect for your own and all around you.
We should be able to learn that the past was not like it is today. Politicians that are critical to others for what they said or did in past have yet to learn that they were young once.
We have become more violent toward each other, forgetting that our country has accomplished much more than other countries by respecting each other. People from other countries come to ours to live in peace. Let us show that we still have respect for all and quit listening to made-up stories from politicians who are trying to change our sensible way of living.
They should vote to keep guns out of the street and stores. Keep guns where they belong — at home for our protection.
Also quit trying to change our honest voting laws. Please give all people a chance to vote for you if they like you. You should all protect our democracy instead of destroying it.
Robert Garcia
Kenova