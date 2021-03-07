Sahara Desert dust floats halfway around the world, nourishing the Amazon rain forest with minerals. Synthetic plastic particles also drift through our atmosphere. Since 1960s discovery, microplastics now appear pervasive from Artic snow to remote mountaintops. This includes western U.S. national parks and wilderness areas. More than 1,000 tons of plastic rains yearly on these western areas.
Plastic particles settle on land or ocean, often sent again aloft by wind. The plastic cycle generates diminishing particle sizes. Sizes range from five millimeters (microplastics) — size of a grain of rice — to one micron (nanoplastics) — bacterial dimensions. Polystyrene, polyethylene and polypropylene (single-use plastics) comprise most of plastic deposition. Microplastics supply scaffolds for bacteria harmful to life. Plastic incorporation into the soil stunt both plant and earthworm growth. Nanoplastics cross cellular membranes affecting cell function. Plastics reside in every human tissue, including that of newborns.
Renewable energy sources reduce oil demand. Big Oil mitigates this shortfall in profits by promoting single-use plastic. Average Americans use about 220 pounds of plastic consumables per year. West Virginia House Bill 2500 endorses the reckless 1950s plastic “throwaway living” lifestyle.
This misguided bill values single-use plastic convenience without regard for the good earth. It ignores the worldwide growing plastics problem blowing in the wind. Continued unbridled appetite for single-use plastics offers short-term financial gain at the expense of both global health and the environment. Welcome to the age of plastic.
Roger Combs
Ona