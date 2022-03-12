Twenty-five years ago, I enrolled my daughter at the MountainHeart Head Start in Wyoming County. She suffered from such an extreme case of separation anxiety that I questioned my decision. But we stuck with it. Soon after, I got involved with the Parent Policy Council, which helped me with information and guidance as I raised my child — things like developmental milestones and how to advocate for them in school. Every Head Start program has a policy council as part of its leadership structure. Policy councils allow parents to decide what children do in their classrooms, how the program works with community partners, and which services will most benefit families in a community. Since its inception in 1965, Head Start has understood that parents are essential partners in educating young children.
I was so impressed with the Head Start’s “Whole Child, Whole Family” model that I decided to apply for a temporary job at a different Head Start center. That temporary job turned into 10 years! During that time, I completed two associate’s degrees, became a Head Start teacher and completed a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Head Start is a pathway to progress, and I am a witness that its approach leads to school readiness for children, increased confidence for parents, and family advancement.
