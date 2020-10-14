Essential reporting in volatile times.

Having just returned from a visit to a local hospital, it occurred to me that the information required by every medical facility and physical therapy office is essentially identical. Most of us will agree on at least one thing, that there are too many forms required to be completed at each of these institutions.

Today alone there were about six pages requiring enough information to write a short book. Well, it seemed that way as we struggled to remember the last time we took an aspirin. Then, the PT office sent us away with even more papers asking for the same information we had provided the hospital only an hour earlier.

Maybe one of these days someone will invent a thumb drive a patient could present to the registration clerk that contains the name of our parents, our first pet, our DNA matrix and all the other pertinent information required to get to see a doctor or whatever else you need to do instead of getting writer’s cramp. I did notice that each place we registered had a computer on the desk. Just plug that flash drive into the proper port on the desktop and presto, no more forms to struggle with.

Will someone please make this happen?

John Crowder

Barboursvillle

