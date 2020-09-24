When St. Mary’s Medical Center bought Huntington Internal Medicine Group in September, HIMG said, “As far as delivery of care, nothing will change except from whom the bill comes.” A new sign inside HIMG says, “There will be no change in how your healthcare is delivered or how you make appointments or schedule other healthcare services.” None of that is true.
I need a shot once a month for a medical condition and have been going to my doctor’s office at HIMG for years to get it. I know the nurses, and I can go when it’s convenient for me. It all worked great – until September.
This time, the doctor’s office said they were not allowed to give injections anymore, and I had to go to NowCare at HIMG. I had no notice of any of this.
At NowCare, after explaining repeatedly what I needed, they said I would have to come back from noon-4. It was about 8:30 a.m. I had a lot of things to do that day, and two trips to HIMG weren’t in the plans. After a lot of discussion, I finally got the shot, two hours after I first arrived for what is normally a 15-minute process.
I asked for a written explanation from St. Mary’s on whose authority the doctor-patient relationship was being usurped. That was more than a week ago, and no answer. It seems they don't care.
St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital now have a monopolistic stranglehold on healthcare in the Tri-State. As the Mountain Health Network, they are making it abundantly clear that patients are cash cows, nothing more. Everything is going to be done when it is convenient for the bureaucrats who make more than $1 million a year, not the patients. Bigger isn’t always better. This is an excellent illustration of that.
Monty Fowler
Huntington