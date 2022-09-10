After receiving almost $900,000 in federal grants for Union-Rome sewer district, the Lawrence County commissioners are now considering the sale of the sewer district to a for-profit company. The commissioners are allowing community members an opportunity to voice their opinion about this important decision. Unfortunately, the public hearing will not be held in communities in which the sewer district serves, that being Rome and Union townships. The public meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the commissioners chambers on the 3rd floor of the county courthouse in Ironton.
Selling Union-Rome sewer district to a for-profit company will result in much higher rates for customers. The lack of transparency, the poor communication of the issue and the deliberate plan to hold public hearings away from the area where customers reside should serve as a catalyst for the public to voice their opinion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.