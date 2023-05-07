Due to the recent spate of accidents among U.S. Army helicopters resulting in many deaths and injuries of crew members, nearly all types of Army aircraft, active and reserve, were grounded for a day or more to investigate the likely source of blame. I think a possible culprit is the need for echelon flying known as wingtip to wingtip. It’s also known as precision flying and is a yardstick of training experience and nerve for pilots.
As a former Navy aerial photographer riding in many types of aircraft from fixed wing to helicopters, echelon flying is exciting, especially at night or through rough weather. It’s one thing for fixed wing flying and quite another for helicopters, a highly complicated aircraft. During echelon flying, only the lead pilot is looking at the situation; all others are keyed on his wing. Add to that the long reach of helicopter blades spinning alongside another helicopter trying to remain in close echelon, and it’s an accident in waiting.
The distance from the two helicopters’ spinning props is a judgment call and can bring on pilot fixation. One single second of distraction can mean death. Talk about heart pounding!
Hopefully, some safety changes in pilot echelon training for all military aircraft are on the board. I seriously doubt that the six aircraft involved in three separate accidents are at fault, more likely pilot error, following the command “Tuck it in!” Time will tell.
