Huntington doesn’t make it easy for its residents to be “green” and recycle, but for those of us who do, there is some help available. As per the city ordinance, “Any user who recycles through an established refuse hauler may offset refuse service fees in the amount of $4.50 per quarter, or one-half of the amount remitted to said refuse hauler, provided that satisfactory receipts are provided to the director of finance.”
It took several letters and phone calls after we sent in a copy of our recycling fob receipt from the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority, but we will be getting a credit on the refuse fee.
The Solid Waste Authority told me they could easily give the city a list of all Huntington residents who currently use its recycling program. Wouldn’t it be great if the city just did that automatically, without residents having to lobby for it every year? Having a viable recycling program is one quality of life issue that potential employers look at before relocating.
