I had to respond to a letter that appeared in Voice of the People on May 22. The writer’s problem with all the foreigners coming into the United States that scares him is a selfish thing. We need to help them get their health in shape so they will not spread coronavirus around. It is very contagious. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Don’t worry that President Biden will follow in Obama’s footsteps. Republicans wouldn’t cooperate with him to save their lives. I guess those were good Christian values he showed us.

So you see, we don’t agree on too much, but you know, that’s what this country stands for.

Mary Ruth Pruitt

Huntington

