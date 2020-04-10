On March 15, this newspaper published an article about the food pantry at Huntington East Middle School and its sponsorship by New Life Church. Although we appreciate their support, it is important to us that the other organizations that have supported our pantry since the beginning get recognition as well.
The Huntington Junior League donated enough food last year to feed our pantry students for the entire summer and also provided food for this year’s spring break. St. Joe’s does yearly food drives for Catholic Schools Week. Fifth Avenue Baptist church makes monthly donations. Old Main Emporium, Alcon, the Cabell Huntington Hospital Mother/Baby Unit, multiple churches and both Boy and Girl Scout troops have all done food and hygiene drives for us.
Chad Lovejoy not only organizes food drives for us but has also worked in the Legislature to make sure all students in West Virginia are fed. Last but not least, let us not forget the countless parents and families of our school community who bring in food and monetary donations throughout the year. Our kids have never gone without food thanks to these wonderful donors.
It takes more than one person to operate the food pantry, and without the help of our volunteers we would be lost. It is their time and effort that makes it possible for us to feed our kids. They come every week to stock the pantry, assemble food bags and distribute them. This year we also incorporated student volunteers to serve their school community. We thank all of our volunteers, but especially Patty Withrow, Anna Lewis, and Bryan Adkins who have worked tirelessly for our students.
Huntington East Middle School is fortunate to have the support of the community, and we’d like to thank everyone again for all their donations.
Heather James
Parent partner
Huntington East Middle School