For the second time in a matter of days, there have been stories in the national news about West Virginians — one a lawyer and one a state senator. The first wants to ban all child support for fear it “might incentivize abortion.” The second claims girls who are raped (not sure it he applies this to all women who’ve been raped) “romanticize their rapists” and “consider them a boyfriend.” With two prominent West Virginians spouting such ignorant, uneducated drivel with absolutely no regard for what victims of rape and single parents suffer, it’s no wonder at all this state has the reputation it has. The worst part? They publicly wave that unmitigated ignorance about as if it were a virtue.
I am embarrassed for my state and appalled to think this is what we have representing West Virginia to the rest of the nation.
