A predictably tone-deaf Hilary Clinton recently compared the plight of American women post Roe v. Wade to the lack of basic human rights conditions inflicted on the women of Afghanistan and the Sudan.
Does the former first lady, senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate fail to understand or care how insensitive and demeaning that comment would be perceived by the millions of persecuted women living in fear in so many corners of the world, including parts of the Middle East? How ridiculous the comparison appears? Yet, she matter-of-factly opines such exaggerated hyperbole while somehow managing a straight face.
At least her husband, Bill, has a “tell.” He often bites his lower lip in stern fashion for dramatic effect when he is about to relate to us something he really wants us to believe.
