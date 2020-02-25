Until recently HIV was a problem that plagued big cities and urban areas. Then came the opioid crisis, on the heels of which comes another epidemic, silent and sinister. HIV has come to rural America.
Our HIV problem begins with the influx of heroin and fentanyl. Fentanyl produces a short, intense high that requires the user to smoke, snort or inject their drug frequently. Driven by the need to inject their drug over and over again, users are often forced to share needles and re-use dirty syringes.
This might not seem like a problem for the rest of us, but this trend has resulted in a huge spike in HIV in our communities. The public health implications of this are huge. Treatment for HIV over a lifetime costs over $1 million. In Cabell County alone there have been over 80 new cases of HIV diagnosed this year. A syringe costs about $1.
The solution to this problem is needle exchanges. Needle exchanges have been hugely successful in reducing HIV infections in major cities across America and serve as a portal for other services like drug treatment and housing. While it may seem counterintuitive to hand a drug user a syringe, they’re going to use anyway, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we act in the best interest of public health. In order to stop HIV in rural America, our attitudes about needle exchanges must change.
Sean Watkins
Bremerton, Wash.