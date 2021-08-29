Is there some federal law that can charge a state governor with mass murder? I am thinking, for example, of DeSantis (Florida) and Abbott (Texas), both who have “outlawed” any mandate requiring masks in schools and other public spaces, placing their citizens at great risk of illness and death. The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate between old and young (increasingly now victims), gender, class or “race.”
Some letters to the editor have stated that the federal government encouraging vaccinations and wearing masks is an attack on personal liberties. A virus does not care a hoot about you as an individual. It will infect you and your family, your friends and neighbors.
The last president made this pandemic political, and it contributed to the loss of tens of thousands of our citizens. Now ‘”right-wing” media like Fox News, Breitbart News and Newsmax and other networks continue to propagate baseless “science,” further endangering our population.
Time to wake up and confront reality. Yes, we are individuals with choices, and those should include a sense of family and community and nationhood. Get your jab and wear a mask, and perhaps we can get through this mess and return to some “normalcy.”
Our political leaders should be held accountable — saviors or murderers. History will judge.
